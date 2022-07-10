Students, artist paint storm drains in two Hickory parks

Keep Catawba County Beautiful and the city of Hickory unveiled the results of their Only Rain in the Storm Drain Art Contest, a collaborative community beautification initiative, at two Hickory parks — Glenn C. Hilton Jr. Memorial Park and Henry Fork River Park.

The Storm Drain Art Contest invited local artists to submit sketches of art murals designed to bring attention to the storm drains along the roads and parking lots within the parks. Both parks border a waterway and can sometimes suffer from litter issues due to their popularity for picnics and outdoor sports.

Storm drains do not filter through a water treatment plant, but instead funnel runoff back into the river system. This causes parking lot and road litter to wash directly into the environment. The art serves as an eye-catching reminder to visitors to keep the parks beautiful and to help prevent litter from entering waterways.

Two drains were painted within Hilton Park by middle school student Tristan Reimers and local artist and graphic designer Kendra Williford. They designed drains that featured species local to the Catawba Valley river basin, such as otter, ducks and a pickerel frog.

Four drains were painted within Henry Fork River Park by art students from Fred T. Foard High School, Jocelyn Main, Katlyn Causey, Tayler Revis and Carmen Kite. They also designed drains with local aquatic species and worked with their art teacher, Tammy Lutz, on a coordinating theme for the park.

The public is encouraged to take photos with the storm drains and share the message of environmental protection.

“We hope these pieces of art inspire residents to keep our parks beautiful and free of debris,” said Ariel Kanupp, executive director of Keep Catawba County Beautiful and the project’s principal organizer. “As visitors to the parks walk by these storm drains, they will serve as fun reminders of how important it is to protect and beautify our environment and encourage proper trash disposal.”