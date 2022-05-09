Student to attend NC Governor's School

HICKORY — Virginia Crooks, a rising senior at University Christian High School, will be attending the prestigious Governor’s School of North Carolina this summer. Governor’s School is a six-week summer program for gifted and talented high school students. Only about 35 percent of nominees are selected each year.

Virginia’s chosen area of study is social science. She is most looking forward to the Governor’s School courses in philosophy and the theory of knowledge.

As a student at University Christian High School, Virginia is a member of the National Honor Society, is the Public Forum Debate Team captain, helped found the St. Andrew’s Composting Initiative, and is a member of the UCHS Tennis Team.

A dedicated community volunteer, Virginia has served as the chair of the Tutoring Task Force Committee under the Hickory NAACP’s Equity and Inclusion Project, member of the Youth Council of Catawba County, member of the Coalition for Change under the Young People of Integrity, Youth Legislative and NC Student Legislature attendee, and Old Fashion Appalachian Folk Band cellist and singer. She was twice chosen as a speaker at the Martin Luther King Day Celebration of Hickory and both times received the Hickory Branch of the NAACP Speaker Appreciation Award.

Virginia hopes to major in international relations and is interested in a career in government or immigration advocacy. She is the daughter of Alisa and Cameron Crooks.