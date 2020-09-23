Student Success Center coordinator named

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORSVILLE — Jeff Mayo has been named the Student Success Center coordinator for Alexander County Schools, effective immediately.

“I am very grateful and honored for the opportunity to join SSC as the coordinator," Mayo said.

"I'm excited to work with a very skilled staff and a student body with so much potential. I'm thankful for the support of Dr. Hefner and my fellow colleagues. I can't wait to begin this new chapter of my career and to help support our students, staff, and our community at SSC."

Since July 2019, Mayo has served as an assistant principal at Alexander Central High School. He has experience in a variety of leadership roles including school director at New Dimensions Public Charter School, assistant principal at West Caldwell High School, and dean of students at Hornets Nest Elementary.

“Mr. Mayo has a heart for struggling students,” said Jennifer Hefner, superintendent.

Mayo taught health and physical education in Charlotte and served as a resource teacher at Eckerd Youth Alternatives. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Mars Hill, his master’s in teaching from the University of Saint Mary in Kansas, and his administration licensure from Appalachian State University.

Mayo and his wife, Ashley live in Hudson.