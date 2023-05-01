HICKORY — Hadley Hines, a rising junior at University Christian High School, will be attending the prestigious Governor’s School of North Carolina this summer. Governor’s School is a six-week summer program for gifted and talented high school students of which only 35 percent of all nominees are selected each year.

Hadley’s chosen area of study is violin in string orchestra. She is excited that Governor’s School will give her the opportunity to meet new people from around the state and looks forward to learning in a musical and academic environment.

As a student at University Christian High School, Hadley is a member of Model UN, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and on the yearbook staff.

Hadley served as a Justice & Public Safety Delegate at the NC Youth Legislative Assembly in Raleigh. She is a member of the Charlotte Youth Symphony and helped to form and lead a quartet with the 2021 Western Piedmont Symphony. Hadley was a 2022 Bakers Dozen honoree supporting The Corner Table and is a Bakers Dozen 2023 mentor.

Hadley hopes to attend either the University of Tennessee at Knoxville or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a business major minoring in music.

She is the daughter of Tucker and Lauren Hines.