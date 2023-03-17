HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Yanira Rodriguez Mendez has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar.

By receiving this honor, Rodriguez Mendez will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

“I wasn’t expecting to receive this scholarship, but I am very happy,” Rodriguez Mendez said. “This is going to be very helpful to me in college when I transfer to a four-year college. I need to get as many scholarships as I can. Earning this one is very meaningful to me. It motivates me to keep working hard towards my career. I wasn’t expecting to receive this scholarship because it’s such a competitive program, but I am very happy,”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention — PTK Catalyst — to be held in Columbus, Ohio on April 20-22.

“We thank the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures,” said Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Scholarships like these are integral to the success of these students in reaching their educational and career goals.”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation supports more than 1,400 exceptional college students each year. Learn more at coca-colascholarsfoundation.org.