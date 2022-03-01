Student musicians, artists will display talents

HICKORY — Hickory High School is hosting a special showcase for the school's musicians and visual arts students this Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

The free event, open to all students, families and the entire community, will be held in the mall area of the school.

Concerts for the evening include the school's band with a performance starting at 6 p.m., orchestra at 6:45 p.m. and chorus at 7:30 p.m.

Student artwork will be displayed in the media center (library) and chamber music will be performed between the performances of large ensembles.

Additionally, starting at 6:45 p.m. in the school's gym, there will be performances by the Winter Guard, Jazz Band, and Percussion Ensemble.

Included in this special night of the arts, the community will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle, a silent auction for artwork, and there will be T-shirts available to purchase and order.

According to Sally Ross, orchestra instructor at HHS, this is an exciting evening for the community to support the arts at Hickory High. "Since we haven't had the chance to be very visible in the past two years, we are looking forward to celebrating the arts while informing the community of our great offerings to students. We encourage everyone to bring the entire family to this huge celebration and enjoy the outstanding artistic talents of our students," said Ross.