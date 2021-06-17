 Skip to main content
Student, driving instructor remain hospitalized following Newton crash; charges pending for Cadillac driver
Student, driving instructor remain hospitalized following Newton crash; charges pending for Cadillac driver

Newton Police have charges pending against Hickory resident Wenfred Hooper in connection to a Wednesday afternoon crash that sent multiple people, including three occupants of a driver's education vehicle, to the hospital. Hooper was driving the silver Cadillac. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A student passenger is in critical condition after she and other occupants of a driver's education vehicle were injured in a six-car collision in Newton on Wednesday afternoon.

All three occupants of the driver’s education vehicle were transported from the scene at the intersection of West 7th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

The girl in critical condition, who was sitting in the backseat at the time of the crash, was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital, according to a news release from the Newton Police Department.

The other student in the vehicle, who was the twin sister of the rear passenger, has been released from Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The names of the twins were not released.

Craig Meadows, 48, is the driving instructor involved in the crash. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was in serious condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Debra Young, a 50-year-old Newton resident, was treated for injuries at Catawba Valley Medical Center and then released.

Charges are pending against 29-year-old Hickory resident Wenfred Alan Hooper.

Hooper crashed into several cars that were stopped for a red light at the intersection, according to the release. He was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

“Speed and impairment on the part of Mr. Hooper appear to be contributing factors to the crash,” according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

