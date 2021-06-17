Student, driving instructor remain hospitalized following Newton crash; charges pending for Cadillac driver

A student passenger is in critical condition after she and other occupants of a driver's education vehicle were injured in a six-car collision in Newton on Wednesday afternoon.

All three occupants of the driver’s education vehicle were transported from the scene at the intersection of West 7th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

The girl in critical condition, who was sitting in the backseat at the time of the crash, was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital, according to a news release from the Newton Police Department.

The other student in the vehicle, who was the twin sister of the rear passenger, has been released from Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The names of the twins were not released.

Craig Meadows, 48, is the driving instructor involved in the crash. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was in serious condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Debra Young, a 50-year-old Newton resident, was treated for injuries at Catawba Valley Medical Center and then released.

Charges are pending against 29-year-old Hickory resident Wenfred Alan Hooper.