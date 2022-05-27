Strong emotions, feelings of gratitude as the Hickory High class of 2022 moves on to new chapter

Zymerhia Janiya Izard was so overcome with emotion during her speech to her fellow graduates in the Hickory High School class of 2022 she had to pause.

Principal Rebecca Tuttle walked to the podium to comfort Izard. When she resumed speaking, Izard explained to the crowd it had been a difficult year for her, a year of “sleepless nights and anxiety.”

“But I managed to push through because I knew what I was capable of and what the future may hold for me,” Izard said, adding: “We have faced so many challenges throughout this year and previous years and now finally it is our time to embrace the people we have worked hard to become.”

Other members of Hickory High’s graduating class, which included around 218 students, also spoke of their strong feelings at the end of their high school careers.

Speaking prior to the ceremony, another graduate, Elizabeth Mitchell, said it had been an emotional day for her.

“I’ve been pretty overwhelmed but it’s something to be proud of,” Mitchell said. “I’ve worked really hard for it and honestly it’s a big accomplishment for me.”

David Harmon spoke highly of his time attending Hickory High, saying he would miss his time there and calling the three years he spent at the school as probably the best of his life.

“It was a bit rocky at first but the atmosphere and the caring teachers here really made it what it is,” Harmon said. “The teachers here genuinely care. Most of the people here are pretty good people.”

In terms of future plans, the graduates were split three ways, with roughly a third each headed to two-year colleges, four-year universities and the workforce, according to data provided by the school system. About 2% of the class planned to join the military.

The graduated received more than $3.1 million in scholarships.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

