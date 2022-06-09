Stretch-n-Grow story time offered for kids

HICKORY — Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., kids age 3 and older are invited to join Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and certified fitness instructors from Stretch-n-Grow for a stretchy, awesome, cardio-infused story time.

Bring a towel/blanket/yoga mat, wear comfortable clothing, and get ready to move, stretch, and listen to stories, while focusing on flexibility, strength, and literacy. No registration is required. In case of inclement weather, the program will be inside and will be limited to the first 25 attendees.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.