HICKORY — Story time isn’t just for children. The Hickory Public Library is offering a new story time series focused on early literacy skills. This intergenerational story time is designed to engage the "littles" (children ages 3 to 5) and inform their families (the "bigs") of how to cultivate essential early literacy skills while encouraging a love for reading.

Children 3-5 and their adults are invited to join La’Gentry Ross from the Children’s Resource Center & Catawba County Partnership for Children for BIG Picture Story Time at Ridgeview Branch Library on Wednesdays, May 4 and May 18 at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.