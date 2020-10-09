Story time goes virtual at Hickory Public Library

HICKORY — Story time fun has gone virtual at Hickory Public Library. Join the fun Mondays at 10 a.m. via Zoom as the library shares stories, books, songs, fingerplays and fun together online.

Sign up through the Events calendar on the library’s website to reserve your "seat." You will receive an email with the login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event. Recorded sessions will be available for viewing on the City of Hickory’s YouTube page.

This program is free and open to the public. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. For information about this event or Hickory Public Library, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.