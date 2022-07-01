Storm drain corn stalk is talk of the town; "Steve" has lots of fans watching his growth on Springs Road

How is one corn stalk getting so much attention? Maybe it is the location, or maybe it is the amount of people watching it grow on their daily commutes.

On Thursday, Alexandria Houston started what became a chain of Facebook posts in a group called The Hickory Bubble. The post was about a single stalk of corn growing from a storm drain across from the Sheetz gas station on Springs Road.

In her post, Houston said, “Is it just me, or does the storm drain across the street from Sheetz on Springs Road have a stalk of corn growing in it, and it looks like it’s already produced corn.”

In a little over 24 hours, the post had about 280 interactions and more than 160 comments. Several people posted their own pictures of the stalk and said they have been watching the corn grow during their travels on Springs Road.

“It cracks me up the amount of people who have taken a photo of it,” Miranda Wagoner Snyder said. Some said they took pictures of the corn stalk to show to their friends and family in case they did not believe them about the corn’s location.

“My kids and I have been watching it grow! Nature is determined,” Rochelle Walton said.

Emmaline Buckman named the corn stalk “Steve.”

“I’m amazed at how many of us are checking on this little plant,” Cynthia Meunier Keller said in response to the Facebook thread.

A few people said they never noticed the uniquely located corn stalk but they would be looking for it the next time they are on Springs Road.

