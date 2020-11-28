Storm debris, yard waste collection continues

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Solid Waste Division continues to clean up and collect storm debris left behind by Tropical Storm Zeta in October. The Solid Waste Division, in cooperation with the Street Division, is systematically moving through the city with heavy equipment to collect storm debris.
Due to the high volume of debris and yard waste created by the tropical storm, regular yard waste collection has been delayed by approximately three weeks. Crews are working as quickly as possible to complete collection routes.
To ensure efficient collection and to prevent travel hazards, residents are reminded to follow these simple collection tips:
• Contractors must haul their debris away to a proper disposal site and not to the curb.
• Place yard waste and other debris in the open: Do not place it under low hanging power lines, branches, near parked vehicles, or block storm drains.
• Do not stack yard waste, leaves, or other debris in the street.
• Do not mix debris placed at the curb. Yard waste, leaves, junk, and other debris all need to be in separate piles with proper spacing from obstructions.
• Cut and stack limbs neatly: Major limbs should be cut away from the trunk and into pieces less than 6 feet in length.
• Lay all branches in a neat, uniform manner with the butt-end towards the curb.
• Loose leaves, small clippings, and twigs need to be placed in clear plastic bags or 32-gallon cans with the lid removed for pickup every week on your normal service day.
• Place yard waste at the curb and leave it there until it can be collected.
Further delays may be experienced if the proper collection tips are not followed. The Solid Waste Division asks for cooperation and patience as normal garbage, recycling, and yard waste services continue to be performed.
For questions regarding solid waste collection services in the City of Hickory, call 828-323-7500.
