Storm debris, yard waste collection continues

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Solid Waste Division continues to clean up and collect storm debris left behind by Tropical Storm Zeta in October. The Solid Waste Division, in cooperation with the Street Division, is systematically moving through the city with heavy equipment to collect storm debris.

Due to the high volume of debris and yard waste created by the tropical storm, regular yard waste collection has been delayed by approximately three weeks. Crews are working as quickly as possible to complete collection routes.

To ensure efficient collection and to prevent travel hazards, residents are reminded to follow these simple collection tips:

• Contractors must haul their debris away to a proper disposal site and not to the curb.

• Place yard waste and other debris in the open: Do not place it under low hanging power lines, branches, near parked vehicles, or block storm drains.

• Do not stack yard waste, leaves, or other debris in the street.

• Do not mix debris placed at the curb. Yard waste, leaves, junk, and other debris all need to be in separate piles with proper spacing from obstructions.