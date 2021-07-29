Storm cleanup continues at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory

Support Local Journalism
Cleanup from Tuesday night's thunderstorm in Hickory continued on Thursday. Workers were out removing limbs brought down by the storm at Oakwood Cemetery. The storms also brought down a tree on Lenoir-Rhyne University's campus that fell on the library. The library remained open as university representatives said repairs would be made to the roof.
