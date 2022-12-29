 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department presents awards

Shown, from left, are Justin Manning, Kim Tatum, Keith Rufty, SPVFD Captain and Training Officer Jacob Abernathy, Garren Smith and Geraldine Dalton.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

STONY POINT — The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its annual Christmas party, and special recognition was shown to all the firefighters, medical responders, ladies auxiliary, the board of directors and honored guests.

During the party the 2021 award winners were presented. The winners included SPVFD First Responder of the Year award presented to Austin Huntington; SPVFD Firefighter of the Year award presented to Garren Smith; SPVFD Officer of the Year award presented to SPVFD Captain and Training Officer Jacob Abernathy; SPVFD Chief’s Awards to Justin Manning and Keith Rufty; and SPVFD Ladies Auxiliary of the year awards presented to Geraldine Dalton and Kim Tatum.

