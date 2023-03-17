STONY POINT — The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken fundraiser on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 1 p.m. at Station 1, located at 501 Ruritan Park Road off Taylorsville Highway (Hwy. 90) in Stony Point.

The meal includes barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert for $10 per plate and will be a drive-through event.

The proceeds from the fundraiser are going towards projects for Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. For more information call the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519 and leave a message.