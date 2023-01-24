Stitching at St. Stephens: TwinKnits hosts free crafting workshops, donates creations to local organizations

On a Sunday afternoon, a small group gathers at St. Stephens Lutheran Christian Schools to crochet and knit. Some craft for themselves. Some craft for friends or family. Everyone, at some point, has created items for donation with the help of Dede Starnes, who provides patterns and materials.

Starnes, 54, is the woman behind TwinKnits. It is a project, “that was created with the intention to share God’s blessings with others through crafting,” according to the TwinKnits website.

The afternoon work sessions are called Stitching at St. Stephens, Starnes said.

TwinKnits hosts working sessions and workshops. Starnes said she hosts free, public workshops at the library and workshops for the Girl Scouts.

Each month, Starnes gives participants the opportunity to join a mission challenge project to craft items for organizations. In January, the mission is to craft lap blankets for the wheelchair-bound and pocket crosses for local organizations that aid veterans. That includes Camp Eagle Rock’s military family support programs.

Since she started Stitching at St. Stephens in 2018, Starnes has branched out and made connections as far as New Jersey with programs such as Hats Not Hate, she said.

“It’s this idea of using the creation and giving of blue hats to promote kindness and solidarity to others who may have experienced bullying,” Starnes said of the program. “(It’s) mostly for kids in the school system to try to give them the sense that being kind is a good thing.”

During the interview, which took place during a Stitching at St. Stephens gathering, Starnes said that the women in the room were the ones worth recognition for their kindness and generosity.

In a phone call, group member Cheryl Martin, 78, described Starnes as caring and encouraging.

Martin has been in the group for two years. In the beginning, she said she had just moved to the area and had not met many people. Somehow, she said, she stumbled upon a link to Starnes’ group and was excited to find women who got together to crochet.

“She made me feel very welcome,” Martin said. “Like she was so happy I was there. She made me feel important. Even after that, she made me feel like I made a difference to the group.”

Participants can bring their own materials, but it is not a requirement. Starnes supplies materials and using her stock is free.

“The idea is not to make money,” Starnes said. “Whatever money comes in, I go out and either donate it, (or) buy more yarn for makers or workshops in town.”

What is most important to her, Starnes said, is bringing the community together to help one another learn and grow.