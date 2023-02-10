Splashy the stingray hopes to make waves at the Catawba Science Center this Saturday with what may be a newfound talent: predicting the winner of the Super Bowl.
This is his first time predicting a Super Bowl winner, said Catawba Science Center Marketing Specialist Ashley Barnette. But at 15 years old, Splashy may well have the wisdom and expertise under his fins for an accurate prediction.
Splashy is target-trained, Barnette said. A target-trained animal is taught to hit targets placed in their environment. There will be targets representing each team in his tank. The target he hits will indicate the team he predicts will win.
The event will be livestreamed on Facebook, but Barnette encourages people to come in-person. Before the prediction, there will be a brief presentation about Splashy and how target-training works with animals. Afterward, attendees have the opportunity to explore other parts of the Science Center.
The event is free, but attendees will have to pay admission to the Science Center.