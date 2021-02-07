‘Still hanging in there:' Church leaders find ways to encourage during pandemic

Another way Malone and his associate pastor have kept in touch with church members and encouraged them is through weekly devotionals.

“My associate pastor and I do an audio devotional every Tuesday and Thursday morning,” Malone said. “It’s less than three minutes long. We record it and send it out to our church members. What we’ve found to be very important to them is that they hear our voice and we are speaking just to them. We try to make those encouraging — a bright spot in their day.”

Church members have embraced virtual meetings. “Right now, I would say all of our groups that were meeting in-person before COVID are actively meeting on Zoom — Bible studies, women’s groups, men’s groups,” he said. “So everyone is still hanging in there with each other. We also do church-wide book reads and we meet virtually to discuss those, as well.”

Malone said young families, high school and college students have had a particularly difficult time during the pandemic. “Young parents are trying to be their child’s parents, along with being their teachers,” he said. “That’s made even more complex when the parents have full-time jobs themselves.