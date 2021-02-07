‘Still hanging in there:' Church leaders find ways to encourage during pandemic

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Whit Malone said there was always something going on at his church.
“We were just like a lot of churches,” he said. “There were in-person Bible studies, committee meetings and other groups would use our facility for meetings. We had things going on all the time before COVID.”
Malone is the senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory. He says many church members have felt the pressures of the pandemic since last March.
“It’s very difficult,” Malone admitted. “Folks miss being together. We, like many other churches, have tried to provide ways to do that that are safe.”
Malone’s church did continue its Wednesday night suppers. “Before the pandemic, we would have a large Wednesday night service and supper. Anywhere between 150-200 people would come. We’ve still been offering that but only doing takeout.”
Now, folks drive by the church on Wednesday nights to pick up food and say hello to church staffers. “It’s wonderful — folks are sharing with us when they got their first vaccine and when they’ll get their second (dose),” Malone smiled. “I talked to a man and commented on how dirty his car was, and he said, ‘Well, I went skiing today,’ so you just get to check in and see how people are doing.”
Another way Malone and his associate pastor have kept in touch with church members and encouraged them is through weekly devotionals.
“My associate pastor and I do an audio devotional every Tuesday and Thursday morning,” Malone said. “It’s less than three minutes long. We record it and send it out to our church members. What we’ve found to be very important to them is that they hear our voice and we are speaking just to them. We try to make those encouraging — a bright spot in their day.”
Church members have embraced virtual meetings. “Right now, I would say all of our groups that were meeting in-person before COVID are actively meeting on Zoom — Bible studies, women’s groups, men’s groups,” he said. “So everyone is still hanging in there with each other. We also do church-wide book reads and we meet virtually to discuss those, as well.”
Malone said young families, high school and college students have had a particularly difficult time during the pandemic. “Young parents are trying to be their child’s parents, along with being their teachers,” he said. “That’s made even more complex when the parents have full-time jobs themselves.
“Our kids, particularly our youth and college students, are just having an incredibly different high school and college experience,” Malone said. “They went from 90 miles an hour with classes, church, sports, friends … and then lots of that has been taken away from them. It’s really tough on them.”
Christopher D. Webb sees similar struggles among his congregation. He is the senior pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory.
“Isolation and loneliness is probably the most difficult,” Webb said. “Those who stay engaged with family, friends, and active in church worship, ministry, study classes and service to the community are more resilient — spiritually, emotionally, and perhaps physically, too.”
Webb said he motivates his congregation to stay active to combat feelings of isolation and loneliness. “Practice your faith and discipleship at home through worship, prayer, study, generosity, service, encourage/care, and witness. Practice with your family or through technology with others,” he advised.
“Open your eyes to see that God is active everywhere — and remember we often see whatever we are looking for,” Webb continued. “If we wake up with a negative outlook, that is often what we will see the rest of the day — negative and discouraging things that bring us down. But if we begin the day with a positive outlook, we will see more blessings, more hopeful signs to live on, more reasons to smile and laugh, and ultimately more life-giving things for which to be thankful.”
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church offers a Livestream worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. They have been providing this since 2017. “This made it easier for us to pivot after the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Webb said.
Webb often gives another piece of advice to his church members: “Do something for someone else,” he said. “We often feel better when we put other people first and serve someone else. When we partner with God to help others, it turns out to be a positive blessing for us, too!”
