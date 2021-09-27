Stephanie Lynn Gabriel Scholarship recipient named

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Sarah “Brea” Pennell has been named the recipient of the Stephanie Lynn Gabriel Scholarship through CVCC Foundation, Inc.

Pennell is currently enrolled in the paramedic program at CVCC, and she also works full-time for the Caldwell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and volunteers for the Gamewell Fire Department.

“My career goals are to become a paramedic and later to become a flight medic,” Pennell said. “At some point, I would also like to earn the firefighter certifications. I truly enjoy working with EMS and going to school to get my paramedic degree.”

Upon graduating from high school, Pennell was undecided about her career aspirations, but soon found a passion for EMS after riding along with a family friend who works for Caldwell EMS.

“I am so glad that I chose to do it,” she said of her first EMS experience. “I rode third person with him and his partner a few times over the course of a week or so. I truly enjoyed it. The experience was like nothing I have ever done.”

Since that first-hand opportunity, Pennell has found her life’s calling, and now she’s taking the courses at CVCC necessary to fulfill her passion.