Steely Dan, Fleetwood Mac tribute bands among musical options for Hickory region this weekend

Miss Tess at the Sails on Friday

Miss Tess is set to take The Sails Stage on Friday for the city of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

Known for crafting her own unique sound that defies genres, Miss Tess seamlessly blends jazz, country, vintage blues, old school rock ’n’ roll and American roots in her music.

The Sails Original Music Series will feature free concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday in September. The band lineup includes Jake Blount on Sept. 16, Randall Bramblett Band on Sept. 23 and Lonesome Ace Stringband on Sept. 30.

Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform

The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. The new county park is at 101 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville.

Paying homage to one of the greatest bands in music history, Landslide performs all the popular Fleetwood Mac songs from the 1970s and ’80s, as well as hits from band members’ solo careers.

Food trucks will be on site for concertgoers to purchase food. Food trucks include Village Inn Pizza, Urban Flavor and Carolina Kettle Corn. The splash pad will be open for the children to enjoy. Please bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

All park rules apply. No alcohol, tobacco, coolers, tents or dogs are allowed.

Steely Dan tribute band at the hum

Asheville-based tribute band Dirty Logic will take the stage at the hum on Saturday at 8 p.m.

While fans can expect to hear accurate renditions of the studio recordings and solos they know and love, the band also incorporates some of the funkier, re-harmonized arrangements found in Steely Dan’s live performances. Their knack for authentically recreating Steely Dan’s catalog, coupled with thrilling moments of improvisation, ensures that each show stands on its own as an exhilarating experience.

Online tickets go on sale Friday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on etix.com.

Learn about wild birds

Learn about identifying and feeding wild birds in the Hickory area on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Glenn C. Hilton Park in shelter no. 1.

The event will begin with a presentation from wildlife photographer Mitzi Gellman and a presentation about birds and bird feeders from Wild Birds Unlimited.

The presentation will conclude with a brief walk through the Glenn C. Hilton Park boardwalk to try to identify some of the birds. All participants will be supplied with a small beginner’s booklet about bird watching.

The program is presented through a partnership between Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism and Hickory Public Library. Registration is required through Hickory Parks & Recreation website.

Glenn C. Hilton Park is at 2000 6th St NW Hickory, 28601. All library programs are free and open to the public. To register, call 828-328-3997 or sign up at hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.