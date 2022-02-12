Steele's Farms property purchased for $1.5 million; new owners plan to use as farm, event venue

A Taylorsville property, once home to The Nest wedding venue at Steele’s Farms, has new owners.
The farm is roughly 72 acres and was purchased by Ellendale Farms LLC for $1.5 million in January.
The property was previously owned by Timothy and Donna Steele. On Jan. 12, Donna Steele pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million dollars from TIGRA USA in Hickory, where she was once CEO, according to court documents.
James Goewey II and Stacy Austin are the co-owners of Ellendale Farms LLC. Goewey said their plan is to have a working farm on the property. There is a large white barn on the property that serves as an event venue. Goewey’s mother-in-law Kerrie Carter, Goewey’s wife Lindsey Goewey and Austin’s wife Janet Austin will be hosting events on the property through their company, Ellendale Events.
“Me and Stacy have been looking for a working farm for the past year and a half to two years to invest in together. We’ve looked at several properties. This is the one, when it came available, we decided to go for it,” Goewey said. “We’ll have a working farm. We have chickens. We have a couple of sheep. He has horses. It will be a working farm. We’re going to keep bees for honey, local honey. That’s kind of the plans for that.” Goewey said he looked at the property when it was for sale seven or eight years ago before the Steeles bought and remodeled the cabin, farmhouse and barn.
Goewey said the operation hopes to offer vacation rentals, starting with the cabin on the property.
Eventually, the plan is for people or organizations hosting Christmas parties and other events to rent the entire venue, Goewey said.
Goewey said he also wants the farm to be used as an educational tool. “I think this type of lifestyle is a lost art. I think that we have some families in the community who are really interested in educating, teaching,” Goewey said. “Whether it’s raising two chickens, gardening or whatever. We’re really kind of just starting to look into all the opportunities here, but that’s kind of what we see, where we see it going into the future.”
The names, Ellendale Farms and Ellendale Events, were inspired by the location of the farm. Ellendale is a rural community in Alexander County and the community volunteer fire department sits beside the farm. “I was like, ‘Gosh, that sounds really cool.’ It sounds cool,” Carter said. “And so they went Ellendale Farms and then this one’s Ellendale Events. That’s where the names came from.”
Carter and Goewey said their desire to serve comes from decades spent in the hospitality industry. Carter spent the last 20 years as an event planner for Chick-fil-A, she said. Goewey said he began working for Chick-fil-A at age 15.
Today, he is the owner of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on U.S. 70 in Hickory, he said.
Carter said she was speechless the first time she came down the driveway to the barn venue. Carter described the barn as “shabby chic.” The barn has two white brick silos near the entrance, both more than two stories tall. The inside of the barn is completely white. The main room has a large wooden cross in the center of the back wall and is lit by chandeliers hanging from the tall ceiling. To the left and right of the main room are hallways leading to the dressing rooms for the wedding party. The glass doors, at the back of the main room, lead out onto a large white deck where receptions can be held.
“Being in this room, I’m picturing a bride standing there saying their vows,” Carter said. “And I’m thinking, ‘Man, when the flowers and the trees and everything comes into bloom, this is just going to be a setting that’s so memorable.’ That’s what I want to do; I want to create memories.”
The first event Carter has on the books is scheduled for April. Carter said she is trying to locate patrons of the previous owners to try to reschedule their events. Carter can be contacted at kerrie@ellendaleevents.com.