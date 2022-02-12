Steele's Farms property purchased for $1.5 million; new owners plan to use as farm, event venue

James Goewey II and Stacy Austin are the co-owners of Ellendale Farms LLC. Goewey said their plan is to have a working farm on the property. There is a large white barn on the property that serves as an event venue. Goewey’s mother-in-law Kerrie Carter, Goewey’s wife Lindsey Goewey and Austin’s wife Janet Austin will be hosting events on the property through their company, Ellendale Events.

“Me and Stacy have been looking for a working farm for the past year and a half to two years to invest in together. We’ve looked at several properties. This is the one, when it came available, we decided to go for it,” Goewey said. “We’ll have a working farm. We have chickens. We have a couple of sheep. He has horses. It will be a working farm. We’re going to keep bees for honey, local honey. That’s kind of the plans for that.” Goewey said he looked at the property when it was for sale seven or eight years ago before the Steeles bought and remodeled the cabin, farmhouse and barn.