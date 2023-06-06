NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men has invited Jeff Boldon, a Conover certified public accountant, to speak on the status of the Social Security System at its June 8 meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., with an optional order-from-the-menu meal at 6 p.m., at the Western Steer Restaurant at 334 SW Blvd. in Newton.

With the federation’s annual attendance drive underway, members and their guests, the general public and prospective members are invited to attend, enjoy a meal and fellowship, and hear Boldon give facts and figures about the potential insolvency of Social Security and some potential solutions. Where is Social Security headed? What can be done?

The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men strives to increase the effectiveness of the Catawba County Republican Party in the cause of good government through active and informed participation in the political process. They meet monthly, except July and December.

For more information on the upcoming meeting, future meetings, or for more information on joining this group, contact Clay Neill, president, at clay@neillinc.com.