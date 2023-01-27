Status of 170-mile state trail that cuts through Catawba County updated at Chamber event

The Wilderness Gateway State Trail is expected to be 170 miles long and include Catawba, Burke, McDowell and Rutherford counties, according to State Trails Planner Smith Raynor, with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

An update on the state trail by Raynor and Tom Kenney, land protection director of Foothills Conservancy of N.C., was part of a program at the Chamber of Catawba County’s legislative breakfast on Friday.

So far, the project has $1.2 million in state funding, Raynor said. The Wilderness Gateway trail will eventually end at Chimney Rock State Park, she said.

Raynor said most of the trail in Catawba County is between the planning and construction phases. Currently, it is in the land acquisition phase.

Kenney said there are currently 695 acres in Catawba County for the trail. Along Jacob Fork River are 390 acres, he said. Kenney said the remaining 305 acres are around Henry Fork River.

“In our meetings with Catawba County, there was a strong desire to have the Wilderness Gateway co-locate with the Carolina Thread Trail wherever possible,” Raynor said. “As a result, you have 10 miles of greenway within the Wilderness Gateway corridor that can be designated, and we will be working with Foothills (Conservancy) and with land managers of the Greenway to work on designation.”

Trails within the corridor are not officially part of the Wildlife Gateway trail until designated, Raynor said.

It is uncertain how much money will be needed to fund the entire Wildlife Gateway trail, Raynor said, because it will depend on how the trail develops and what is needed to make it walkable.

Dirt trails cost $10 per foot to construct, not including land acquisition or additions such as bridges and steps, Raynor said. A mile-long dirt path that is three feet wide would cost up to $53,000 for the trail alone, she said, adding that greenways cost $1 million or more per mile.

So far, Raynor said Foothills Conservancy is the designated lead partner on the Wildlife Gateway trail.