Statewide association awards scholarship

SAWMILLS — Caden Crowe, a senior at Hibriten High School, was awarded a $15,000 scholarship from The North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services. He is the son of Jennifer Crowe and Sawmills Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rusty Crowe.

Caden Crowe will be attending Appalachian State University in the fall.

The North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services each year awards 30 $15,000 scholarships to outstanding high school graduates. These awards are made eligible to students who make applications the year of graduation or within one year after graduation during the next application period and who will be enrolling in four-year colleges or universities in North Carolina.

Awards are based upon the student's scholastic achievement, intellectual ability, financial need, character and promise of future contribution to the state and nation.

This awards program provides $975,000 per year in scholarships to 480 children of eligible members and to members of rescue squads and emergency medical services in North Carolina.

Caden Crowe is graduating cum laude and will pursue a degree in business management. He is a two-year letterman in both football and wrestling, a member of the Varsity Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a teen volunteer for Caldwell County Hospice. He is active in his church youth group where he has completed many local and national mission trips and regularly helps out at Sawmills Fire and Rescue charitable fund drives and community events.