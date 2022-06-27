Statesville artist paints new mural for Oz’s Jewelers; Wizard of Oz themed with a spin

There’s a yellow brick road and the face of a familiar dog on the side of Oz’s Jewelers in Hickory.

Owners Oz and Brenda Hefner hired Statesville artist Joey Dill to paint a Wizard-of-Oz-themed mural on the right side of their Springs Road building.

Dill caught the attention of the Hefners when they saw her painting a mural for a barbecue restaurant as they drove toward Taylorsville.

They turned the car around and hired Dill to complete the artwork that the Hefners said they have always wanted. Dill had the mural finished in about three-and-a-half weeks.

The mural features a yellow brick road that Dill painted with metallic gold paint linking the color to gold jewelry. The dog featured in the mural is not Toto. His name is Chaco and he belongs to the Hefners. In the mural, he sits on a basket and is wearing a gold-and-ruby-faceted collar.

The mural also features the Emerald City off in the distance with gemstone filled trees lining the golden path. To the left side of the painting, there are ruby slippers sitting on a golden path.

Dill used spray paint and a paint brand specifically made for painting murals. The paint is made to resist fading in the sunlight.

Dill said she has been painting since she was 4 and creativity runs in her family. Her dad was a sign painter. She learned how to paint by working alongside him. Her daughter, Kimberly Tolbert, is learning from her. Tolbert helped her mother with the mural at Oz’s Jewelers.

Dill owns her own studio, Studio 73 Carolina, and she has painted murals for many different businesses. She also paints pet portraits, ceramics and any kind of custom art that her customers want.

The Hefners said they wanted a mural for their business for a while and they gave Dill their Wizard of Oz idea and she ran with it. “We wanted to bring some sunshine to Springs Road,” Brenda Hefner said.

She added, “If you’re grumpy, go out and look at the wall.”

