Expect to see increased law enforcement patrolling Interstate 40, U.S. Highway 321 and N.C. Highway 16 on Thursday.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is conducting a special enforcement project with other agencies on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Catawba County. The project is in preparation for increased traffic during the coming holiday weekend, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

State troopers will be focusing on speeding and seat belt violations along Interstate 40, U.S. Highway 321 and N.C. Highway 16, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Speeding is a major cause of injuries and deaths on North Carolina roads. In 2022, more than 428 people died in speeding-related crashes in North Carolina.

Speeding was a contributing factor in nearly 25% of all fatal crashes. More than 555 who died in traffic crashes were not restrained by seat belts, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.