State seeks to make COVID-19 testing, internet more accessible
State seeks to make COVID-19 testing, internet more accessible

  Updated
North Carolina is making efforts to make internet and COVID-19 testing more available as students head back to school, many virtually, Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force said during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper announced a $12 million expansion for internet access across the state, funded by the GREAT Grant program and the state COVID-19 Recovery Act, as K-12 students began classes this week.

“Reliable internet is more important now than ever with students learning remotely and people working from home,” Cooper said. “This money is expected to connect an additional 8,000 families and more than 250 businesses, farms and community institutions in 11 counties.”

The 11 counties include Bertie, Columbus, Duplin, Edgecombe, Graham, Greene, Martin, Nash, Robeson, Rockingham and Swain.

Cooper said that the technical issue with NCEdCloud, “needs to be fixed.”

“It's unacceptable to have those technical glitches when you're trying to learn,” Cooper said. “We are grateful for teachers and parents who are working so hard under these difficult conditions.”

Cooper also announced additional free COVID-19 testing sites across 11 counties in the state. He said the task force wants to ensure that everyone has access to COVID-19 testing, regardless of the cost.

Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the state’s key metrics are either stable or declining. “The key metrics show progress after a lot of hard work, but progress is fragile and requires more work,” she said. She added that the state plans to implement more free COVID-19 testing sites in the weeks to come.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

27 new cases

2,394 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

36 total deaths

1,903 people recovered

Burke County

17 new cases

1,875 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,562 people recovered

Caldwell County

5 new cases

1,310 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

18 total deaths

716 people recovered

Alexander County

18 new cases

342 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

280 people recovered

North Carolina

1,153 new cases

147,932 total cases

1,001 patients hospitalized

2,431 total deaths

127,749 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander counties data is as of Tuesday.

