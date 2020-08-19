State seeks to make COVID-19 testing, internet more accessible

North Carolina is making efforts to make internet and COVID-19 testing more available as students head back to school, many virtually, Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force said during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
Cooper announced a $12 million expansion for internet access across the state, funded by the GREAT Grant program and the state COVID-19 Recovery Act, as K-12 students began classes this week.
“Reliable internet is more important now than ever with students learning remotely and people working from home,” Cooper said. “This money is expected to connect an additional 8,000 families and more than 250 businesses, farms and community institutions in 11 counties.”
The 11 counties include Bertie, Columbus, Duplin, Edgecombe, Graham, Greene, Martin, Nash, Robeson, Rockingham and Swain.
Cooper said that the technical issue with NCEdCloud, “needs to be fixed.”
“It's unacceptable to have those technical glitches when you're trying to learn,” Cooper said. “We are grateful for teachers and parents who are working so hard under these difficult conditions.”
Cooper also announced additional free COVID-19 testing sites across 11 counties in the state. He said the task force wants to ensure that everyone has access to COVID-19 testing, regardless of the cost.
Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the state’s key metrics are either stable or declining. “The key metrics show progress after a lot of hard work, but progress is fragile and requires more work,” she said. She added that the state plans to implement more free COVID-19 testing sites in the weeks to come.
COVID-19 totals
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state’s total case count is now at 147,932, with 1,001 hospitalizations, 127,749 recoveries, and 2,431 deaths.
Catawba County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 2,394, with 19 patients hospitalized, 1,903 patients recovered and 36 deaths.
Burke County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 1,875. Of those, 11 patients are hospitalized, 1,562 have recovered and 30 have died.
Caldwell County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county total is now at 1,310, with 19 patients hospitalized, 18 deaths and 716 recoveries.
Alexander County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. This brings the county total to 342 cases. Five patients remain hospitalized, two have died and 280 have recovered.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.