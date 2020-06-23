State reports close to 37,000 COVID-19 recoveries; Catawba Valley counties update totals

This article was updated on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:31 p.m.
Catawba County Public Health reported 15 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This brings the county total to 615.
According to the Public Health website, 275 people have recovered from coronavirus in Catawba County. The number of hospitalizations and deaths remain the same at 11 and 13, respectively.
Burke County’s total COVID-19 case count is now at 932, with 36 new cases added on Tuesday. Four patients remain in the hospital, and the total number of deaths remain at 19. Also, 15 additional people have recovered, bringing Burke’s recovery total to 517.
Caldwell County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 323. One hospitalization was added on Tuesday, and 19 additions were made to the total of recoveries in the county. Four people have died from COVID-19 in Caldwell County.
Alexander County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This brings the total to 63. Two patients remain hospitalized, and 45 people have recovered.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 848 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 54,453. The number of recoveries increased by 7,702 to a total of 36,921.
NCDHHS also reported 45 new hospitalizations and 28 additional deaths on Tuesday, according to the organization’s website.
