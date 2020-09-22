State plans to allow 7 percent capacity in outdoor venues; releases COVID-19 app

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Large outdoor venues may be allowed to open at 7 percent capacity starting Oct. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

If the state’s COVID-19 infection numbers continue to look good and stay stable, a new executive order will likely allow some arenas, stadiums and outdoor venues to reopen to fans and crowds, Cooper said during a press briefing.

Only venues with capacity over 10,000 people would be allowed open.

Right now, the state is under Phase 2.5 of the reopening plan, which is set to expire Oct. 2. Cooper expects to announce plans for a new executive order which will go into effect Oct. 2 early next week, he said. He wanted to give large venues advanced notice of the possibility of reopening to allow them time to prepare for opening, Cooper said.

The state also announced a new phone application to help track COVID-19 spread. Sec. of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen encouraged people to download the “SlowCOVIDNC” app, which will keep your location and information private but will let you know if you have been near someone else who has the app who contracts COVID-19, Cohen said.