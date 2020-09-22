 Skip to main content
State plans to allow 7 percent capacity in outdoor venues; releases COVID-19 app
COVID-19

State plans to allow 7 percent capacity in outdoor venues; releases COVID-19 app

Large outdoor venues may be allowed to open at 7 percent capacity starting Oct. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

If the state’s COVID-19 infection numbers continue to look good and stay stable, a new executive order will likely allow some arenas, stadiums and outdoor venues to reopen to fans and crowds, Cooper said during a press briefing.

Only venues with capacity over 10,000 people would be allowed open.

Right now, the state is under Phase 2.5 of the reopening plan, which is set to expire Oct. 2. Cooper expects to announce plans for a new executive order which will go into effect Oct. 2 early next week, he said. He wanted to give large venues advanced notice of the possibility of reopening to allow them time to prepare for opening, Cooper said.

The state also announced a new phone application to help track COVID-19 spread. Sec. of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen encouraged people to download the “SlowCOVIDNC” app, which will keep your location and information private but will let you know if you have been near someone else who has the app who contracts COVID-19, Cohen said.

The app works by using Bluetooth to identify when you are near someone else with the app, then tracks how long and when you were near that person. The app does not share your personal information or location, Cohen said. The app also uses the strength of the Bluetooth signal to estimate how close you were to that person. If someone who you were near gets COVID-19 and signals that to the app, it will let you know you were in close proximity to someone with the coronavirus, without sharing their information.

The app lets you know your risk level based on how long you were near that person and how close you were, then recommends next steps.

Cohen said the more people who use it, the easier it will be to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Case counts

Catawba County saw 15 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, putting the county total at 3,028 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There are 11 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus and 53 have died.

Statewide there were 1,168 new cases on Tuesday, according to NCDHHS. There have been 195,549 total cases.

There are 905 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,286 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

15 new cases

3,028 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

53 total deaths

2,643 people recovered

Burke County

13 new cases

2,288 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

41 total deaths

1,987 people recovered

Caldwell County

17 new cases

1,624 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

976 people recovered

Alexander County

22 new cases

489 total cases

2 patients hospitalized

6 total deaths

438 people recovered

North Carolina

1,168 new cases

195,549 total cases

905 patients hospitalized

3,286 total deaths

176,422 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Monday.

