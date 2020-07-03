State COVID-19 cases grow by 2,099 on Friday; Catawba County cases surpass 900

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 2,099 new COVID-19 cases on Friday across the state.
The state total is now 70,241 confirmed cases, with 951 hospitalizations, 1,392 total deaths, and 45,538 recoveries, according to the NCDHHS website.
Catawba County surpassed 900 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Public Health reported 29 new cases, bringing the county total to 927. There was one less hospitalization reported on Friday, bringing the total to 14 patients currently hospitalized.
Also, 434 people in Catawba County have recovered from COVID-19, and 14 deaths have been reported.
