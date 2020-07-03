State COVID-19 cases grow by 2,099 on Friday; Catawba County cases surpass 900
0 comments
alert top story

State COVID-19 cases grow by 2,099 on Friday; Catawba County cases surpass 900

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 2,099 new COVID-19 cases on Friday across the state.

The state total is now 70,241 confirmed cases, with 951 hospitalizations, 1,392 total deaths, and 45,538 recoveries, according to the NCDHHS website.

Catawba County surpassed 900 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Public Health reported 29 new cases, bringing the county total to 927. There was one less hospitalization reported on Friday, bringing the total to 14 patients currently hospitalized. 

Also, 434 people in Catawba County have recovered from COVID-19, and 14 deaths have been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News