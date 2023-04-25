More Information

People can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:

• Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.

• Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.

• If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.

• Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.

• Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.