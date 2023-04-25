A second case of rabies was confirmed in Caldwell County on Tuesday.
The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement that a skunk submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The skunk was found on Midway Sand Road in Granite Falls when it contacted several dogs, the county said in a news release.
This is the second confirmed rabies case in the county in 2023, the county said.
Five cases were reported last year, three of which were in Granite Falls, according to previous Hickory Daily Record articles.
Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement has a free rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location of the event will be at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds, at 2461 Fairground Road in Lenoir.
Vaccines will be free for Caldwell County residents and $10 for non-county residents. Pets must be on a leash or crated at the event, the county said.
If there are any questions concerning rabies or rabies vaccinations, contact the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, or call 828-572-4535.
If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.