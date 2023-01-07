Starting small business on limited budget is webinar topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “ABC’s of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget” webinar on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 2-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

In this webinar participants learn how to start a small business combined with winning strategies from low-cost startups. Starting a small business on a limited budget is easier now than it has ever been. In these challenging times everyone from the government to your local banker is trying to help you succeed.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.