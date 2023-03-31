HICKORY — Due to the forecast for rain Saturday morning, the start time of the Children's Easter Egg Hunt is being delayed to noon.

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the 36th annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, at Henry Fork River Park.

The hunt will be divided into different age groups starting at the following times:

Noon – Ages 2 and younger

12:30 p.m. – Ages 3 and 4

1 p.m. – Ages 5 and 6

8:15 p.m. – Ages 7-12 (night hunt, bring a flashlight)

There will be plenty of candy, Easter activities, and fun for the whole family. All participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets to collect the eggs and a flashlight if participating in the night hunt.

This free community event is sponsored by Hickory Elks Lodge 1654.

Henry Fork River Park is located at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.