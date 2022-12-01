Starry Night Christmas Parade planned in Lenoir

LENOIR — The 2022 City of Lenoir Starry Night Christmas Parade is this Friday, Dec. 2, and the grand marshals for the parade will be Mack. W. "Buddy" Edmisten and Samuel T. Sturgis Jr.

Staff selected Sturgis and Edmisten as grand marshals to thank them and honor them for giving many decades of service to the city and residents of Lenoir. Edmisten worked 43 years in the City Public Utilities Department and Sturgis worked 40 years in the City Parks & Recreation Department.

Mayor Joe Gibbons said the duo deserve the honor and recognition, and he looks forward to seeing them leading this year's Christmas parade.

Edmisten and Sturgis both still live in Lenoir.

Sturgis, who was promoted to Parks and Recreation Director in 1984, retired in 2002.

Edmisten served as the first Public Utilities Director when the department was created in 2005. He retired in 2011.

The Starry Night Christmas Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Lenoir. The parade route and other information is online at https://www.cityoflenoir.com/christmasparade.