Star-lighting program will now be virtual event

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Star Lighting program scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been changed to a virtual online program.

After speaking with law enforcement and health department representatives, recognizing the increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections, and hearing Gov. Roy Cooper's latest mandates, the star committee decided it is most safe and responsible to do the star lighting program for 2020 online.

The virtual star program will be posted on the Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church Facebook page on the church website at www.mtpisgahelca.org by 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Organizers said they feel it is most responsible to err on the side of caution for youth and adults who were staffing the scenes and other support groups such as scouts, law enforcement, and fire department personnel.

Organizers still extend a special appeal for funds to help the families of flood victims and those who have lost homes. Givers are invited to go to the Mt. Pisgah webpage at www.mtpisgahelca.org to give online. They should put “Flood Relief” on the memo line.

Pastor Mike Stone, a leader of the Bethlehem Star committee, praised the cooperative spirit, flexibility, and creativity of participating churches, groups, and individuals to plan this event. The committee will plan a special event on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.