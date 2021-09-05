Standing the test of time: Historic architecture in Taylorsville surveyed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project could benefit the town by supplying detailed records that can be referenced for projects including preservation or economic development.

“If there is any federal money being used for projects in town, that has to go through a review to make sure it’s not impacting any historic structures. This lays the groundwork of what’s here,” Thomas said. “It won’t necessarily lead to this, but if homeowners are interested in listing on the national register, something like this kind of lays the groundwork for that. Listing on the national register doesn’t put any regulations on the homeowner, but it does open them up to different tax credits and things like that.”

The last time Taylorsville was surveyed was in 1986. Architectural historian Vicky Mason recorded various historic houses, schools, churches and buildings for a two-county project that included Caldwell County. Many buildings in Taylorsville were too new at the time to be included on the 1986 survey. The survey Thomas is doing will include structures from that survey, as well as other buildings that have never been surveyed.

“There’s been interest at the local level. Alexander County put together a Historic Preservation Commission in 2019,” Thomas said. “They have been working with us, so that is one of the reasons we are here.”