Standing the test of time: Historic architecture in Taylorsville surveyed

Architectural Survey Specialist Audrey Thomas, from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in Asheville, started off a recent Wednesday morning, bright and early, walking through downtown Taylorsville in the hot summer sun. She began at the courthouse then worked her way around the square starting near Cline’s Florist.
The detailed moldings decorating the store fronts of multiple buildings caught her attention. They were created by the Geo. L. Mesker & Co. Architectural Iron Works, located in Evansville, Indiana. Several store fronts, including Main Street Chiropractic and the Family Vision Center, are decorated with patterned brick work and cast iron floral columns stamped with the company’s logo.
Another building that caught her attention was the First United Methodist Church on East Main Avenue. Thomas was particularly captivated by the stained glass windows and the steeple. The steeple features one main dark green roof surrounded by four roofed pillars with decorative brickwork. The old red jailhouse, which was built in 1913, was also of interest. It appeared to have the original windows and dentil trim work around the flat roofs of each entryway.
Thomas spends most of her days exploring towns to photograph various historic buildings and structures. She spent a portion of August exploring the town of Taylorsville, specifically looking at buildings that were built prior to 1975, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The project could benefit the town by supplying detailed records that can be referenced for projects including preservation or economic development.
“If there is any federal money being used for projects in town, that has to go through a review to make sure it’s not impacting any historic structures. This lays the groundwork of what’s here,” Thomas said. “It won’t necessarily lead to this, but if homeowners are interested in listing on the national register, something like this kind of lays the groundwork for that. Listing on the national register doesn’t put any regulations on the homeowner, but it does open them up to different tax credits and things like that.”
The last time Taylorsville was surveyed was in 1986. Architectural historian Vicky Mason recorded various historic houses, schools, churches and buildings for a two-county project that included Caldwell County. Many buildings in Taylorsville were too new at the time to be included on the 1986 survey. The survey Thomas is doing will include structures from that survey, as well as other buildings that have never been surveyed.
“There’s been interest at the local level. Alexander County put together a Historic Preservation Commission in 2019,” Thomas said. “They have been working with us, so that is one of the reasons we are here.”
Thomas uses photographs, written descriptions and oral and archival history to document her findings. As she walked around the town she took brief notes describing the conditions of the buildings, interesting details and any changes that have been made. Along with those documentations, she will identify properties that are potentially eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as districts, according to the release.
After her physical survey is complete, she will compile all of her findings into a final report to detail the history of Taylorsville through its architecture. The North Carolina Historic Preservation Office will share the finding with the town. Public access to the information will be available through HPOWEB, the Historic Preservation Office’s geographic information system, which is accessible online at http://gis.ncdcr.gov/hpoweb/, according to the release.