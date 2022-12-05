Standing ovation for performance as a pirate nearly overwhelmed actress Lucy Weaver, this week's Notable Neighbor

Hickory actress Lucy Weaver said the stage allows her to leave the chaos of life behind for a moment.

“I lost my dad when I was 14,” Weaver said. “I was doing shows here (Hickory Community Theatre), and it was nice to get away from all the hectic stuff that happens.”

Weaver, 24, said her love for theater and music originate with her family. Her father, Mark Weaver, was a drummer, which is where Lucy Weaver’s love for music stems from, she said. “He was a very big influence. He was my rock star,” she said.

He died in 2012. After his death, Weaver said she threw herself into theater.

Weaver’s grandparents, Cass and Donna Ballenger, have a legacy with the Hickory Community Theatre, she said. They were some of the first actors at the Hickory Community Theatre, back when it was called The Hickory Little Theatre. Their names are engraved on the backs of two seats in the auditorium. Weaver said her mother, D.D. Weaver, has always pushed her to do what makes her happiest.

Weaver has two Kay Awards from the Hickory Community Theatre for her work. In 2021, she was honored as Volunteer of the Year. In 2022, she was recognized as Outstanding Female in a Lead Role for her performance as Grace O’Malley in “The Pirate Queen.”

“Music and theater are the loves of my life,” Weaver said.

Weaver talked about her favorite roles and experiences. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Getting started

I was going to school at Hickory Day School. They do a winter and spring musical every year. You have to audition. I had never auditioned for anything before, but I auditioned for our production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and got the Grinch.

My grandmother encouraged me to audition for other shows. She wrote me a letter the day she saw me in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and she was like, “You’re very, very, very talented and you should keep doing it.” I was 11 when that show happened.

When I was 13, I auditioned for “The Sound of Music,” and I auditioned for “The Jungle Book,” which was my first production at the Hickory Community Theatre. I got the role of one of the vultures named Ziggy. I continued acting and helping with productions until my senior year of high school.

First lead acting role

In May of 2020, I spent my last semester of college all online at home. I left for spring break and I never got to go back. That was the biggest reason why I started doing theater again because I was back in Hickory. My mom saw an ad for auditions for the show “Disenchanted.” It was a show about Disney princesses, but they were all grown up. They’re a little vulgar, and they’re a little pissed off.

My mom was like, “This sounds perfect for you.” I auditioned and I was surprised when I got Snow White.

Favorite acting role

Grace O’Malley for the “Pirate Queen.” She’s based on a real historical figure. Grace O’Malley was an Irish pirate, female pirate. Females were not allowed on ships during that time. It was around 1530. She had conversations with Queen Elizabeth to end war. She was ahead of her time, a true feminist. Being able to play that role gave me more self-confidence.

I’d never had a big role like that before. When I played Snow White, it was online. It was the first virtual production that the Hickory Community Theatre did during the pandemic. Grace O’Malley was my first lead role on stage. I swung from the rafters, climbed up and down ropes and had swordfights, all while singing. It was really fun. The music was written by the people (Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil) who did “Les Misérables.” Most of the lines are sung, there was barely any speaking in it.

Favorite types of plays

I was recently in my first straight play, meaning nonmusical, which was “Macbeth.” I enjoyed it. I’d never done Shakespeare before. I’d never done anything like that. I usually do musicals. I’m looking forward to stretching those boundaries, trying to do some more straight plays, whether they’re comedies or dramas. I’d love to do more Shakespeare plays. I had an absolutely incredible time performing in “Macbeth.” Eric Seale, the director and artistic director at the Hickory Community Theatre, did an amazing job with “Macbeth.”

Biggest inspirations

Tom Holland, the Spider-Man, he always wanted to be Spider-Man. He pursued that full heartedly. I think it’s admirable. He worked so hard that he got there. There are other people like Sutton Foster, who’s on Broadway. She’s an icon, a legend.

A lot of my bigger inspirations happen to be rock singers like Pat Benatar or Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. I look up to a bunch of female rock stars. They’re the ones I’m listening to in the car or when I’m getting ready backstage. There’s some great actresses and actors out there, but a lot of the stuff that gets me going comes from music.

Most memorable theater experiences

My first bow as Grace O’Malley, because that was a hell of a moment. Having your first audience as your first lead role and getting a standing ovation is definitely memorable. I felt so many emotions at once. I felt proud, like I was doing something right for her. I feel like everybody should know who she is.

I felt proud of myself. She’s a hard role to play, the sword fighting and climbing ropes, all of the physical aspects. You do get a bit emotional. Everybody’s love in the room is thrown at you all at once and it’s kind of overwhelming.

I also felt sad. My grandparents weren’t here to see it. My dad wasn’t here to see it. But I knew they were there with me. Anytime that I’m performing I’m like, “This is for them.”

I will also say getting the Volunteer of the Year award. When you put a lot of work into something and people like it, that means a lot. I love the Hickory Community Theatre. This place is a second home. I think I spend more time here than I probably do at my own house.