VALE — The descendants of William P. and Martha Seagle Stallings invite all Stallings family members and friends to attend a reunion at Corinth Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7.
The church is located on N.C. 10 just west of Banoak Elementary School. Worship service will be at 10 a.m. with lunch following in the church fellowship hall at approximately noon. If you have any old family photos, bring those for others to see. This is a covered-dish event, so bring your favorite foods for all to share. Tableware and beverages will be provided.