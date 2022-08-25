 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Stephens High School class of 1982 plans reunion

HICKORY — The St. Stephens High School class of 1982 will be getting together on Sept. 24 at The Olde Tavern for their 40-year class reunion.

For more information, check out the class page on Facebook  (SSHS Class of 1982).

