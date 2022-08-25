St. Stephens High School class of 1982 plans reunion

HICKORY — The St. Stephens High School class of 1982 will be getting together on Sept. 24 at The Olde Tavern for their 40-year class reunion.
For more information, check out the class page on Facebook (SSHS Class of 1982).
HICKORY — The St. Stephens High School class of 1982 will be getting together on Sept. 24 at The Olde Tavern for their 40-year class reunion.
For more information, check out the class page on Facebook (SSHS Class of 1982).
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Three of the five teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Hickory man will be tried as adults.
A developer wants to build more than 400 homes in Newton.
No injuries were reported after a head-on collision near the former Checkers restaurant building in Hickory.
NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.
A man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir on Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Community members expressed their religious views and opinions about removing books from the libraries of Catawba County Schools during a scho…
A man was arrested on multiple charges following what law officers said was a car chase in Alexander County on Friday.
Assembling a charcuterie board is an art to Jessica Anaya.
People began lining the streets of downtown Newton with lawn chairs and blankets nearly two hours before the Soldiers Reunion parade. Time and…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.