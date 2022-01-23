St. Stephens class of 1965 reunites

HICKORY — The St. Stephens High School class of 1965 held its 56-year reunion on Oct. 30 at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Classmates and guests were welcomed and the reunion committee was recognized. A business meeting was held. Deanie Hilton recited the names of classmates who had died since the last reunion. The Rev. Dennis Richards, classmate, led the class in prayer and a blessing before the catered luncheon. Following the reunion, classmates toured St. Stephens High School.

Shown in the front row are Diane Lail Moose, Deanie Herman Hilton, Virginia Flowers Price, Trudy Abernethy Hunicke, Kathy Pope Hollar, Ronny Spencer and Linda Bolch Shoemaker.

In the second row are Almeita Heavner Helton, Janet Blalock Spencer, Becky Chester Dowell, Kay Witherspoon McCarter, Jane Clontz Morrison, Brenda Laney, Janie Cline Lookadoo, Karen Kiessling Little, Rita Deal McDaniel and Tanya Cooper Pitts.

In the third row are Barry Beard, Paul Duncan, Alex Little, Ralph Huffman, Tony Hawn, Larry Taylor, Liz Baker Graham, Brenda Scarlett Evans, Linda McMillan Morgan and Janice Lail Knight.

In the fourth row are Dwight Hollar, Everette Evans, Allen Sherrill, Joel McClure, Boyce Eckard, Luther Hathcock, Dean Knight, Gary Martin, Junior Moore and Rick Crater. Not pictured are the Rev. Dennis Richards and Rita Williams Ramsey.