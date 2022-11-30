St. Stephens class of 1965 holds reunion

HICKORY — The St. Stephens High School class of 1965 held its 57-year reunion on Oct. 29 at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Classmates who were lost during the past year were honored by framed photographs at the check-in table.

The reunion committee was recognized for the many things that made the reunion fun. Many people donated gifts for games, including gift cards, 10 fruitcakes from Jane Clontz Morrison and Jerry Killian, 12 table centerpieces by Janet Blalock Spencer and a chair by Alex Little. Many thanks to Brenda and Everette Evans for obtaining the church for the reunion, and to all who helped set up.

Nancy Hatley Miller came up with a “human bingo game” and helped with all other games. Classmate the Rev. Dennis Richards led the class in prayer before the catered luncheon.

Shown in the first row are Diane Lail Moose, Deanie Herman Hilton, Betty Perkins Brooks, Linda Bolch Shoemaker, Rita Deal McDaniel, Janie Cline Lookadoo and Virginia Flowers Price.

In the second row are Becky Chester Dowell, Nancy Hatley Miller, Almeita Heavner Helton, Jane Hollar Isenhour, Karen Kiessling Little, Trudy Abernathy Hunicke, Brenda Scarlett Evans and Janice Lail Knight.

In the third row are David Huffman, Kay Witherspoon McCarter, Douglas Wilkerson, Elizabeth Baker Graham, Kathy Pope Hollar, Janie Baker Ward, Janet Blalock Spencer and Jane Clontz Morrison.

In the fourth row are the Rev. Dennis Richards, Allen Sherrill, Steve Sigmon, Everette Evans, Jimmy Smith, Luther Hathcock, Larry Taylor and Dwight Hollar.

In the fifth row are Paul Duncan, Joel McClure, Alex Little, Rick Crater, Doyle Parker, Ralph Huffman, Jimmy Littleton and Boyce Eckard.