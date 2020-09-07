St. Stephens cheerleader to be featured in Times Square video presentation for Down Syndrome awareness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bright lights of New York City’s Times Square soon will illuminate an image of St. Stephens cheerleader Marlee Kale.

Each year, the National Down Syndrome Society chooses 500 photos to be featured in its annual video presentation, which kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. This year, Marlee’s photo was among those chosen.

“I think it’s just a special way to raise awareness for the Down syndrome community,” said Marlee’s mom, Leanne Kale-Hoke. “We want everyone to know just how people with Down syndrome contribute to society in so many different ways.”

One of the ways 17-year-old Marlee contributes is through cheerleading. She has been cheering for 10 years at Cheer Energy in Hickory. She also cheers for St. Stephens High School’s junior varsity team. Marlee said what she likes most about cheerleading is “being with friends and the crowd.”

Raising a child with Down syndrome has been a learning experience for Kale-Hoke. “Marlee has brought so much joy to our entire family,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong; there have been challenges over the years, but I believe that’s true while raising any child. We wouldn’t change one thing about Marlee.”