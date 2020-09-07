St. Stephens cheerleader to be featured in Times Square video presentation for Down Syndrome awareness

The bright lights of New York City’s Times Square soon will illuminate an image of St. Stephens cheerleader Marlee Kale.
Each year, the National Down Syndrome Society chooses 500 photos to be featured in its annual video presentation, which kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. This year, Marlee’s photo was among those chosen.
“I think it’s just a special way to raise awareness for the Down syndrome community,” said Marlee’s mom, Leanne Kale-Hoke. “We want everyone to know just how people with Down syndrome contribute to society in so many different ways.”
One of the ways 17-year-old Marlee contributes is through cheerleading. She has been cheering for 10 years at Cheer Energy in Hickory. She also cheers for St. Stephens High School’s junior varsity team. Marlee said what she likes most about cheerleading is “being with friends and the crowd.”
Raising a child with Down syndrome has been a learning experience for Kale-Hoke. “Marlee has brought so much joy to our entire family,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong; there have been challenges over the years, but I believe that’s true while raising any child. We wouldn’t change one thing about Marlee.”
Over the years, Marlee’s family has supported and encouraged her to do anything she sets her mind to. “Always advocate for your child, whether it be in their health, education, sports, or whatever they want to be involved with,” Kale-Hoke said. “No one knows your child better than you. Do not be afraid to advocate for what you know is right for your child.”
In addition to cheerleading, Marlee is also a swimmer with Catawba County Special Olympics and raises money for NDSS’s Buddy Walk event under the team name, ‘Marlee’s Marchers.’
The Buddy Walk is an annual event where groups across the nation gather to raise awareness for people with Down syndrome. Due to the pandemic, the event will be held virtually this year on Oct. 10.
The Times Square video presentation is designed to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome. “Everyone wants to be accepted for who they are. Children with Down syndrome are no different,” said Kale-Hoke.
Kale-Hoke’s hope is that people will learn a thing or two after watching the video, which premieres Sept. 12. “Although they do share having a third copy of chromosome 21, each person with Down syndrome is special in their own way,” she said. “Just like you and me; they have feelings and emotions like anyone.”
When asked what she hopes people will learn from the video, Marlee’s answer was straightforward: “That people with Down syndrome can do anything!”
The Times Square Video will be streamed worldwide Sept. 12 on National Down Syndrome Society social media channels. To learn more, visit www.buddywalk.org.
Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.