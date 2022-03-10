St. Patrick's day celebrations and other events

The Green Room presents 'The Hallelujah Girls'
“The Hallelujah Girls” opens this weekend at The Green Room Community Theatre. The play is a comedy. It takes place in Eden Falls, Georgia, at an abandoned church that has been turned into a day spa. A group of women gather at the spa every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious and if they are going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to do it now.
Performances are scheduled for March 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.
Livingston Taylor at the Broyhill Civic Center
Livingston Taylor will perform at the Broyhill Civic Center on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults and $10 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased at broyhillcenter.com. The Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd. in Lenoir.
Some of Taylor’s top hits are “I Will Be in Love with You,” “I’ll Come Running,” “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman.” Taylor has been teaching, performing and writing music for more than 50 years. He has written Top 40 hits recorded by his brother James Taylor and has performed with Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac and Jimmy Buffet.
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center hosts Irish-themed dinner and show
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center in hosting a dinner and entertainment event called “Irish Done Right” on March 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
A traditional Irish dinner will be served and the St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers will perform. Dance students will also take on the role of wait staff during the dinner portion of the evening. The St. Joseph’s Irish Dancers, based in Catawba County, will dance to Celtic music performed by the band Erin Tide from Iredell County.
Patrons are encouraged to wear green attire and masks. The event will be held at the center’s educational complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. This event is $20 per person with dinner, performance and tax included. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the center at 828-632-6966.
St. Patrick’s Day leprechaun hunt in Valdese
Valdese’s second annual Lucky Leprechaun Hunt will take place March 17 in downtown Valdese along Main Street, from Italy Street to the Old Rock School. Those who are participating in the hunt are encouraged to search high and low for hidden leprechauns.
More than 200 leprechauns will be hidden around the town. If you find one, bring him to the Old Rock School for a prize. The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W., in Valdese, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tourism office will be ready to hand out prizes to lucky hunters and can be contacted at 828-879-2129.