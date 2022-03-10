St. Patrick's day celebrations and other events

The Green Room presents 'The Hallelujah Girls'

“The Hallelujah Girls” opens this weekend at The Green Room Community Theatre. The play is a comedy. It takes place in Eden Falls, Georgia, at an abandoned church that has been turned into a day spa. A group of women gather at the spa every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious and if they are going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to do it now.

Performances are scheduled for March 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.

Livingston Taylor at the Broyhill Civic Center