St. Michael's All Airborne Chapter helps veterans

HICKORY — The St. Michael's All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association participated in community events during the past year that promoted military service, patriotism, and assistance for veterans.

“Our members are engaged in helping our veterans and deployed airborne units. We also work with our local high school JROTC programs to recognize deserving cadets and present them with the 82nd Airborne Division JROTC Medal and certificate," said retired U.S. Army Col. Troy “Gil” Gilleland.

The chapter accomplished its mission in 2022 by conducting events that generated funds to assist veterans with much-needed financial help. The St. Michael's All Airborne Chapter always strives to support paratroopers and veterans in the community. In June, St. Michael’s AAC supported the Foothills Veteran Stand-down at Catawba Valley Community College.

Those who attended had the opportunity to meet with Veterans Administration personnel and County Veterans Services officers to talk about the opportunity to receive and apply for benefits.

Services available to those who attended were medical care, dental needs, blood pressure checks, vision care, and other medical necessities. Employment resources were available including job services, resume assistance, and free tax preparation. There were military surplus items available to veterans including boots, clothing, duffle bags, blankets, and more.

Attendees received personal hygiene items, camping supplies, and shoes/work boots. Mental health and pastoral counseling/chaplain services were also on site.

Lunch was provided, as well as fellowship with veteran volunteers and veteran advocates. It was the hope that each attendee was able to connect with needed services and build camaraderie with fellow veterans.

In other actions:

• A member donated a much-needed vehicle to a 100% disabled paratrooper who totaled his car in an accident. It was a true example of veterans helping veterans.

• St. Michaels All Airborne Chapter assisted in the pinning ceremony for a 92-year-old paratrooper in hospice care.

• Coordinated and obtained approval of the disinterment of a Vietnam veteran killed in action in 1968 and buried in Catawba County. The body of Cpl. James Deese of Hickory was relocated to Arlington National Cemetery and interred with full military honors.

• Obtained awards for a World War I 3rd Infantry Division veteran through Secretary of the Army, presented at Fort Stewart by 3ID CG to family. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza and Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, the command team of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, presented a long-awaited Purple Heart Medal and World War I Victory Medal to the granddaughter and extended family of one of their own, 103 years after he was killed in action in France.

