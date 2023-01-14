St. Mark’s Lutheran calls senior pastor

CLAREMONT — The congregation of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, ECLA, in Claremont announces its new senior pastor. On Sunday, Jan. 8, the church extended the call to the Rev. Heather Ann Langan.

Pastor Heather, as the church calls her, is no stranger to St. Mark’s as she has served for almost three years as its associate pastor.

She was ordained March 1, 2020, and began her ministry in Word and Sacrament. Upon the retirement of the church’s previous senior pastor, Gary Haddock, Langan took on the majority of leadership roles because interim pastors were difficult to find, especially in the wake of COVID.

While congratulating Pastor Heather on her new appointment, the congregation also celebrates the dawning of a new era for its community of believers.

Langan received her BA in elementary education at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, beginning her career as a teacher.

Her journey to ordained ministry began with serving as a camp counselor at Luther Point Bible Camp in Wisconsin and teaching Sunday school and overseeing vacation Bible school in her church.

Hearing God’s call, she served as youth and family ministries director at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, Learn Ministry director at Lutheran Church of the Nativity in Arden, and director of youth and family ministries at Mt. Olive Lutheran in Hickory.

In 2018, she began her pastoral internship at Mt. Hebron Lutheran in Hildebran, where she remained after completing her internship serving as a deacon.

She graduated with her Master of Divinity through Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, in May of 2019.

Pastor Heather is the daughter of Dr. Ed and Mary Crowell who reside in Taylorsville. She has two children: Bradley, who recently graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy with a Bachelor of Performing Arts; and Mary, who is a freshman at Roanoke College in Roanoke, Virginia. She is also the dog mom of three lively canines.

The installation of the Rev. Heather Langan is in the planning stages, potentially occurring in early March, with community and friends invited.