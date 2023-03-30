HICKORY — St. Aloysius Parish is hosting a free educational forum on the existence of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in our communities. The forum will take place Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church located at 921 Second St. NE, Hickory.

A reception with expert presenters, local agencies and information tables will follow the presentation.

This free forum will feature a panel of speakers including Charlotte FBI Agent Bianca Pearson, Robin Chapman from Homeland Security Investigation, John Van Arnam of The Third Talk/Real Men Protect. Also, representatives from area safe houses will be presenting: Bill Loucks from Hope for Justice and Alexa Arciero of On Eagles Wings.

The Carolinas are known as a pivotal throughway for human traffickers and as a community, we must do more to ensure that victims are properly identified and assisted, said Kara Griffin of the Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte Human Trafficking Awareness Committee,

“Child exploitation is one of the fastest growing crimes, and we are grateful that St. Aloysius is hosting this educational forum to bring attention to this fast-growing criminal industry and to educate our community," Griffin said.

"We believe more parents, schools and community leaders need to understand how traffickers and predators work and how we can help keep our children safe. This forum will provide human trafficking data on crimes in the North Carolina area, as well as awareness information, hotline numbers and resources to address human trafficking and sexual exploitation.”

This free event is open to the public.

Contact Nancy Hall at 703-626-0852 or email at bobnancyhall@charter.net for more information.

If you suspect someone is a victim of trafficking, call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en.