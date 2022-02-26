St. Alban's Episcopal Church plans Lenten events

HICKORY — Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church in Hickory will observe Lent with a variety of special events and services in preparation for Easter.

On Shrove Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m., the men's group of St. Alban's will be preparing a pancake supper. Before entering the solemn season of Lent, the men’s group will prepare a greasy and sugary supper of pancakes, bacon and sausage.

Ash Wednesday (March 2) services will be at 7 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Imposition of Ashes with Holy Communion will be offered on this solemn day of prayer and fasting.

Evening prayer will be offered Monday through Thursday, March 3 through April 7. The Office of Evening Prayer will be offered in the chapel nave at 5:45 p.m.

Stations of the Cross will be offered each Friday at 5:45 p.m. in the nave, March 4 through April 15.

On Wednesday evenings, fellowship suppers and Lenten program will be offered. Supper begins at 6 p.m. followed by Lenten program, March 9 through April 6. RSVP for the suppers and child care.