St. Alban's Episcopal Church plans Lenten events

HICKORY — Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church in Hickory will observe Lent with a variety of special events and services in preparation for Easter.
On Shrove Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m., the men's group of St. Alban's will be preparing a pancake supper. Before entering the solemn season of Lent, the men’s group will prepare a greasy and sugary supper of pancakes, bacon and sausage.
Ash Wednesday (March 2) services will be at 7 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Imposition of Ashes with Holy Communion will be offered on this solemn day of prayer and fasting.
Evening prayer will be offered Monday through Thursday, March 3 through April 7. The Office of Evening Prayer will be offered in the chapel nave at 5:45 p.m.
Stations of the Cross will be offered each Friday at 5:45 p.m. in the nave, March 4 through April 15.
On Wednesday evenings, fellowship suppers and Lenten program will be offered. Supper begins at 6 p.m. followed by Lenten program, March 9 through April 6. RSVP for the suppers and child care.
On Sundays at 10:30 a.m., Service of Holy Eucharist with choir are planned. Children’s Chapel for elementary age is offered during the first part of the service.
Celtic Eucharist is the first Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. (March 6, April 3). This is a casual service, contemplative in nature and without hymnal singing.
Saint Alban’s is at 130 39th Ave. Place NW, just off N.C. 127 in Hickory. Call the church office at 828-324-1351 or visit www.stalbansparish.org for further information.