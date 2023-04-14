HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents a spring piano recital with pianist Dorothy Lewis-Griffith on Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m. at the Keiser Community Room, West Wing of the SALT Block.

Lewis-Griffith will perform works by Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Ravel, and the world-premiere of "The Azalea Garden" composed for Lewis-Griffith by Pauliina Isomäki. The recital is a special event fundraiser to benefit the Western Piedmont Symphony.

Single tickets are $50 and includes general admission and light hors d’oeuvres. Tickets may be purchased online at wpsymphony.org, call 828-324-8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lewis-Griffith (Mrs. Adrian L. Shuford Jr.) has received wide acclaim for her great technique, poetic interpretation, and powerful performance. With a repertoire that ranges from Baroque to contemporary works, Lewis-Griffith brings new insights to well-known pieces, as well as showcasing some of the most exciting new, contemporary works.

Described by The New York Times as “a sensitive and attentive musician,” Lewis-Griffith has given recitals and soloed with orchestras in major U.S. cities, as well as in Europe, South America, and Asia. Lewis-Griffith began performing as a young age and made her orchestral debut at age 14 as guest soloist with the North Carolina Symphony. She has released four recordings to date. Her latest recording, "Rachmaninoff Remastered" (Zent Records, 2022), features new interpretations of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and his Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, performed with the Czech Studio Orchestra under the direction of Mikel Toms.

Lewis-Griffith completed her undergraduate and master’s degrees at The Juilliard School and earned a Doctor of Musical Arts from Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University. She was also winner of a Fulbright-Hays Award, which led her to studying at the Conservatoire de Paris and the École Normale de Musique. In addition, she won a prize in the Geneva International Music Competition. Lewis-Griffith has served on the faculties of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, the Peabody Conservatory, Valdosta State College, and Catawba College in North Carolina. Lewis-Griffith is a Steinway Artist.