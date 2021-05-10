Spring into Summer event planned at park

HICKORY — Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?

The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 27, from 5-7 p.m., at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment and free hot dogs will be provided. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available from Catawba County Public Health.

More information on booths and entertainment will be provided in the City News Room and event calendar on HickoryNC.gov and the city’s Facebook page, as well as CatawbaKids.com.

Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to early childhood services and resources. To connect with early childhood services in the community, go to CatawbaKids.com or call 828-695-6505. Connect on social media @catawbakids.

Taft Broome Park is located at 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.